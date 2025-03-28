Комуникация и философия

Проф. д.ф.н. Владимир Градев

Главен редактор на сп. „Философия“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-01

Една притча на Кафка ни позволява по-добре да разберем парадоксалната метафизика на съвременната комуникация. „Дадено им бе да избират дали да станат царе, или царски куриери. Всички, както е характерно за децата, поискаха да бъдат куриери. Затова има само куриери. Те препускат през света и понеже няма царе, викат един на друг своите безсмислени вече послания…“ Гласовете постоянно се смесват и макар да носят все повече и повече информация, не успяват да предадат никакво съдържание и тъй като автентичността на никое послание не може да бъде удостоверена, смисълът на всяко е нищожен. Информационното преизобилие се оказва кухо и лишено от стойност, защото никога не може да бъде отведено до специфичен източник. Притчата внушава необходимостта от висш авторитет, ала не посочва кой пита децата за избора на тяхното звание.

Building Bridges or Gates between Game and Play?

Gilles Lecocq

Catholic Institute of Paris

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-02

Abstract. This essay proposes an exploration of two distinct styles of cultural activities: one centered on individual engagement, exemplified by play, and another emphasizing comparative performance, exemplified by game. The primary aim is to examine how an unexpected creative power facilitates emancipatory somatic education to delineate the relational dynamics between adults and youth, which form the bedrock of well-being education. Additionally, it seeks to elucidate the correlation between the waning influence of stereotypes and two key psychosocial concepts: Compassionate Assertiveness and Authentic Resilience.

To achieve these objectives, the article employs two methodological approaches. Firstly, it advocates for grounded theories to foster both intra- and interpersonal dialogues. Secondly, it underscores the importance of retrospective and prospective dimensions facilitated by interactions with adolescents and adults. These methodological dynamics collectively foster authentic strategies for organizational change within educational and sports contexts, encouraging meaningful interactions between young people and adults.

Keywords: compassionate assertiveness; authentic resilience; comprehensive approach; grounded theory; adolescent-adult relation; gamified sport

Civilization-Value Narratives as a Tool of Global Information Confrontation: Axiological and Security Format

Yurii Kalynovskyi

Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University (Ukraine)

Vasyl Krotiuk, Olga Savchenko, Oleksandr Malieiev

Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-03

Abstract. The article focuses on the features and features of civilizational value narratives as tools of global information warfare. Based on several interrelated methods, namely synergetic, dialectical, and structural-functional, we study the nature and basic features of civilizational-value narratives as axiological and security phenomena. The work substantiates the multidimensional nature of information confrontation in the modern world as a dialectical interaction of subjects operating in the international arena and regional and subregional systems. We also analyse the axiological and security formats of civilizational-value narratives in the context of the spread of classical, semantic, hybrid, and information wars. Considerable attention in the study is paid to the nature and features of the use of civilization-value narratives in the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation. We conclude that in the global information war, civilizational-value narratives play a key role since they are the quintessence of the cultural and historical meanings of the past and present, as well as the spiritual basis for designing the future. In turn, advantage in information warfare is the basis for state dominance in other areas of confrontation, particularly in economic, geopolitical, spiritual, and military.

Keywords: civilizational-value narrative; post-truth; global information warfare; propaganda; semantic weapon

Мирът, стабилността и гражданското неподчинение в правото

Стилиян Йотов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-04

Abstract. The article examines the principles of stability and civil disobedience in unity to contrast them with a current idea that the principle of peace is a formal ideal of law, while justice is its substantive but relative ideal. The proposed alternative, emphasizing the problems of stability, highlights its conceptual uniqueness and its political significance, which theories of justice and theories of peace, but also theories of law, do not pay attention to.

Keywords: peace through law; stability (on the right reasons); civil disobedience; natural duty

Bodies in Exile: Julia Kristeva and Tzvetan Todоrov’s Contributions to the Philosophy of the Body

Bernard Andrieu

Université Paris Cité

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-05

Abstract. Both going from Bulgaria to Paris to do their doctorates in philosophy, Julia Kristeva and Tzetan Todorov contributed to the development of the philosophy of the body in France. In the period 1965 – 1975 they were able to bring their Bulgarian culture to both structural analysis and narrative. The singularity of their contributions is to make between intertextuality and intercorporeality a dialogue that is both theoretical between linguistics, semiotics and psychoanalysis but also practical with the questions of barbarism, horror and the colonization of bodies.

Refusing to submit to the totalitarianism of power and fascist languages, from the Nazis to the regime of authoritarian communism, Todorov and Kristeva place the subject’s desire at the center of his corporality.

They are thus part of the debate where the philosophy of the body becomes a central question in France through the work of Claude Bruaire, Michel Serres, Michel Onfray and Michel Foucault but also initially under the impetus of the feminist criticism of Simone de Beauvoir, Hélène Cixous, Luce Irigaray, and Monique Wittig.

Keywords: French philosophy; Philosophy of the body; Julia Kristeva; Tzvetan Todorov

Тялото на спортистката: от възхита до body horror

Боряна Ангелова-Игова

Национална спортна академия „Васил Левски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-06

Abstract. In this article, I will try to trace the metamorphosis of the female athlete’s body, the stages of her development until her professional death, when her body is already considered unnecessary, and society is disgusted or indifferent to the resulting „other“ being, which until yesterday aroused admiration and „national pride“. Also of interest are the interventions to which the athlete is forced to resort in order to preserve her job, dignity and prestige. For the athlete, leaving the disciplinary machine of sport is equal to a huge professional loss and life’s misfortune. Therefore, female athletes are forced to cross many more physical boundaries, in terms of modeling and intervention over their bodies, in order to stay at the top. The description of these interventions and actions, taken out of the context of sport, for the average person is a plot for the so-called body horror. The aging athlete is yet another piece of evidence that we have of the serious gender inequalities and double standards still operating in our time.

Keywords: philosophy of sport; gender; sportswomen; aging

The Cosmos versus the Infinite – on the double standard towards infinity and its aesthetic roots

Latchezar Tomov

New Bulgarian University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-07

Abstract. The concept of cosmos (κόσμος), introduced by Pythagoras, conveys beauty and order, integrating infinity through symmetry but rejecting it via proportion. For the Pythagoreans, beauty lies in the commensurable—what can be measured with finite actions—while infinity appears in irrational, incommensurable quantities, which are unknowable to humans. They believed that the cosmos’ beauty stems from numerical order, particularly the ratios of whole numbers, or rational numbers. Beauty, in this context, is tied to what can be understood. However, symmetry in its highest form, like the sphere, embodies the infinite. This duality leads to a mixed attitude toward infinity, accepting it when it pleases and rejecting it when it causes cognitive discomfort. This distinction between actual and potential infinity is aesthetically driven and reflected in both mathematics and philosophy, particularly in works by Plato, Euclid, and Aristotle.

Keywords: Plato; Aristotle; Pythagoreanism; infinity; cosmos; symmetry; beauty; aesthetics

Science. Discourses. Roles

Svetlana Alexandrova

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-08

Abstract. The paper aims to trace the change in the public discourse regarding science and the roles assigned to the sphere of science under the impact of this change. On the one hand, science is a specialized field that develops within a specific context and framework. On the other hand, it is an important part of the social structure, a feature that requires its interaction with other spheres and its striving for legitimation in various contexts. The field of science is characterized by objectivity and credibility, but is put to instrumental uses in the course of social interaction. The paper examines the mechanisms of interaction and functioning of science in three areas of interaction: “science-politics”, “science-media” and “science-society”; it discusses the positioning of science in central, intermediate or peripheral roles within these three areas. Changing conceptions of science also reflect broader social transformations that challenge traditional conceptions of truth and rationality and impose new ways of understanding the role of science in society.

Keywords: science; roles of science; development of social conceptions of science; public understanding of science

Войната с живата Земя и театърът на катастрофата

Огнян Касабов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-09

Abstract. The article gives a new reading of the famous Ode to Man from Sophocles’ Antigone by placing the conflict between humans and Earth in the unexpected light of anthropogenic climate change. Using an interdisciplinary approach, the text draws from the achievements of classical studies, but also especially of some of the latest authors trying to think through the philosophical and worldview stakes of the anthropocene. Theses are given towards a vision of a new theatre of catastrophe. It is urged that catastrophe is the concept where theatre under which we must think the perils of the new climatic regime, and at the same time the concept that allows them to productively interact with theatre’s potential to create new meaning.

Keywords: Anthropocene; Antigone; climate; catastrophe; tragedy

Технологичният край на света

Мария Калинова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-10

Summary. The article examines the problem of the technological end of the world from the perspective of Lacanian psychoanalysis. The most general phantasmic frames of the apocalyptic scenario are outlined, supporting the correlation between the figure of the „chain reaction“ and the master signifier in the atomic bomb discourse. The research focus falls on famous speeches and utterances of George Robert Oppenheimer, which acquired an almost post-Kantian sense of categorical imperatives, making his case a typical example of the self-instrumentalization of bureaucratic science. Examining the perverse structure that enables such an inverted presentation technologies of the end as a universal good, the article insists on the role of the researcher as subject and his participation in the constitution of the moral law itself, and hence in the constitution of the universal.

Keywords: perverse structure; paradox of ethics; „naked apocalypse“; „ready-made“; post-apocalyptic world.

Manchev, Boyan. World and Freedom: Transcendental Philosophy and Modal Ontology. Sofia: New Bulgarian University Publishing, 2023, 719 pages

Dimitar Vatsov

New Bulgarian University



https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-11

The book intertwines two main interpretative lines. On the one hand, it offers an immanent, textually attentive reconstructive reading of Kant, encompassing practically his entire corpus. On the other hand, Kant is critically reexamined and productively transcended. In this critical rethinking of Kant, Nietzsche and the late Nietzschean tradition are powerfully engaged: most notably Deleuze, but also the radicalized critique of the past 150 years has become a resource for Manchev’s specific transformative hermeneutics.

Boyan Manchev’s Modal Ontology of Freedom

Darin Tenev

Sofia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-12

(Boyan Manchev, World and Freedom. Transcendental Philosophy and Modal Ontology, Sofia: New Bulgraian University Press, 2023)

In the eve of 2024, as if to honor the 300th anniversary of Immanuel Kant’s birth, one of the leading Bulgarian thinkers, Boyan Manchev, published a big book on the Königsberg philosopher. Its title is World and Freedom. Transcendental Philosophy and Modal Ontology. The book is big not only in terms of its volume (more than 700 pages long) but more importantly in its scope and depth, as well as in its innovative interpretation.

Beyond Epitomic Dimensions

Yoana Sirakova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-01-13

Paolo Felice Sacchi and Marco Formisano (Eds.) Epitomic Writing in Late Antiquity and Beyond: Forms of Unabridged Writing. (sera tela: Studies in Late Antique Literature and its Reception). London and New York: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023. Pp. xiv + 281. ISBN 9781350281936 (hbk); 9781350281974 (pbk); 9781350281943 (ebook); 9781350281950 (epub).