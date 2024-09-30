Philosophy of Medicine
Assoc. Prof. Julia Vasseva-Dikova
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Guest Editor of the Issue
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-01
Locke on Religious Enthusiasm as a Form of Madness
Prof. Dr. Diego Lucci
American University in Bulgaria
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-02
Abstract. In John Locke’s An Essay concerning Human Understanding, madness is described as “the association of ideas,” which consists in (mistakenly) associating ideas not inherently connected to each other…
Fundamental Uncertainty in Clinical Judgment: A Phenomenological Perspective
Prof. Alexander Gungov
Sofia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-03
Abstract. From a phenomenological perspective, clinical practice features a special type of uncertainty that in the present article is characterized as “fundamental uncertainty.” Unlike routine uncertainty and acrisia, the fundamental uncertainty is due to the abductive reasoning inherent to the clinical process….
Examples of Anomalies to the EBM Model and their Methodological Role and Epistemic Status
Assoc. Prof. Julia Vasseva-Dikova
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-04
Abstract. One of the well-established methodological approaches in contemporary medicine is the Evidence Based Medicine (EBM) model…
The Role of AI for Teaching Anatomy in Medicine
Assist. Prof. Dr. Nikola Pirovski
Trakia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-05
Abstract. The purpose of this report is to systematize the role of artificial intelligence for the teaching of anatomy in medicine…
Simulating Care and Empathy in Medicine – Can We Trust Artificial Agents
Assist. Prof. Iva Georgieva
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-06
Abstract. The utilization of artificial agents in medicine becomes a foremost topic in research of recent medical advances…
Exploring the Nexus of Psychological Safety and Physical Health in the Workplace: A Machine Learning Augmented Study
Dr. Satoshi Maeda
Chuo University (Japan)
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-07
Abstract. This paper investigates the connection between psychological safety at work and physical health outcomes…
A Theoretical Model for Social Transformation – Downshifting. Career Metamorphosis, Well-Being and Mental Heal
Bilyana Buzovska, PhD
Prof. Sonya Karabeliova, PhD, Dr.Sc.
Sofia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-08
Abstract. The main goal of the article is to analyze, systematize, summarize and develop a theoretical model of the downshifting phenomenon as an alternative form of personal fulfillment in contemporary society…
Engagement and Work-Life Balance in Organizational Context
Assoc. Prof. Vihra Naydenova
Sofia University
Assist. Prof. Viktoriya Nedeva-Atanasova
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Assoc. Prof. Kaloyan Haralampiev, Assist. Prof. Antoaneta Getova
Sofia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-09
Abstract. The article presents a contemporary theoretical overview as well as empirical research from 2024 on two important topics for Bulgarian organizations: work-life balance and engagement. It examines the interrelationships between these two phenomena, as well as how and to what extent current workplace status influences them…
National Conference with International Participation “Philosophy of Medicine: Approaches and Perspectives”, March 26 – 27, 2024, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Assist. Prof. Vera Lyubenova
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-10