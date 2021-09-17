ИСТОРИЯ НА ФИЛОСОФИЯТА

The Idea Of “Philosophy-As-A-Way-Of-Life” In Plato’s Dialogs

Prof. Dr. Oleg Bazaluk

Guangdong University of Petrochemical Technology (China)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-01

Abstract. Werner Jaeger argued that Plato was perhaps the first to use the word mould, πλάττινν, for the act. It follows from Plato’s philosophy that the arete is unable to independently free itself from hiddenness and overcome the boundaries of the physical world to master the “human sophia.” Plato’s philosophy creates a recognizable image of political education: education as the moulding of a certain “correctness of the gaze” on the image of the highest idea…

Existential Functions Of Mentalization In Asian Civilizations

1)Prof. DSc. Ludmil Georgiev, 2)Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maya Tcholakova

1)Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

2)South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-02

Abstract. The construct “mentalization” in our Western psychological knowledge and more specifically in clinical work appeared several decades ago…

ФИЛОСОФИЯ НА НАУКАТА

Virtual Reality From The Standpoint Of Complexity Science

Prof. Dr. Helena Knyazeva

National Research University Higher School of Economics (Russia)

Abstract. An extended approach to the comprehension of virtual reality is developed in the article…

МОРАЛНА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

The Actuality Of Aristotelian Virtues

Carmen Rodica Dobre

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-04

Abstract. Aristotle defined the ethical and intellectual virtues which are recognized as fundamental even today. Contemporary virtue ethics still takes into account Aristotelian virtues…

ФИЛОСОФИЯ И РЕЛИГИЯ

The Baptism Of Relics Of Oleg And Yaropolk: Ethical, Theological And Political Aspects

1) Prof. Dr. Roman Dodonov, 2) Prof. Dr. Vira Dodonova,

3) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Oleksandr Konotopenko

1) Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University (Ukraine)

2) National University of Life and Environmental Sciences (Ukraine)

3) Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-05

Abstract. A stereoscopic view on a particular historical event, in which contemporary assessments are combined with mental stereotypes of a medieval man, allows a slightly different assessment of the chronicle plot about the posthumous “baptism of bones” of Oleg and Yaropolk, Princes of Kyivan Rus, in 1044…

ПСИХОЛОГИЯ

Личностни детерминанти на субективното усещане за кариерен успех при учители

д-р Сезгин Бекир, проф. д-р Ергюл Таир

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-06

Резюме. Настоящата статия представя резултати от изследване на влиянието на его състоянията, себеоценката и житейските позиции върху субективното усещане за кариерен успех на учителите…

История на транзакционния анализ в българия

Гл. ас. д-р Пламен Минчев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-07

Резюме. В статията се разглежда историята на транзакционния анализ (ТА) в България. Проследява се в исторически план представянето на идеите на ТА в литературата в страната…

Влияние на социалната изолация върху нивото на резилианс

на обучаемите във ввму „н. Й. Вапцаров“

Ас. д-р Росица Недева

Висше военноморско училище „Никола Й. Вапцаров“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-08

Резюме. COVID-19 затвори хората по домовете им, но за една малка част от обществото преживя наложения период на изолация в учебна и служебна среда. Какви са ефектите на социалната изолация върху хората, тепърва ще се установи (Baturov & Ruseva 2021)…

