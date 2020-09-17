ИСТОРИЯ НА ФИЛОСОФИЯТА

Pragmatic Interpretation of Knowledge in Wittgenstein’s Later Philosophy

Abstract. The article shows that Ludwig Wittgenstein used mostly pragmatic analysis to study the problem of knowledge in the later period. Without giving clear definitions of epistemological concepts, he argued that our interpretations of knowledge depend on the context of language-games, ideas of truth, certainty and justification, as well as the level of education and culture that form our way of life. It was found that the ideas of pragmatics were useful to Wittgenstein in order to more clearly define the nature of true knowledge, to outline the specifics of our refleсtions about certainty, as well as to analyze in detail all aspects of the justification. It is stated that his epistemological researches and discussions around them raised a wide range of not only linguistic but also psychological, cognitive and metaphysical issues, which made our understanding of the nature of knowledge much more comprehensive.

Keywords: knowledge; truth; certainty; justification; Wittgenstein

Andrii Synytsia

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (Ukraine)

Substance vs. Manifestation: Some Pages of “Person’s” History

Abstract. There are two ways in which a concept of “person” can be considered: substantial and demonstrative-relative ones. The former is based on the apprehension of the person as a being, on the search for the ultimate reasons of its existence. The latter refuses to consider these issues, thus describes the person as a phenomenon, a process of changing the states of consciousness. The danger of demonstrative-relative approach is that, examining only person’s manifestations, we risk not seeing the essence under poorly visible phenomena. Contemporary philosophers therefore should use substantial conception, despite the fact that it may seem ancient and old-fashioned.

Keywords: consciousness; manifestation; person; substance

Kateryna Rassudina

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (Ukraine)

ФЕНОМЕНОЛОГИЯ

Expression as a Solution of the Problem of Other Selves

Abstract. This article reflects a particular aspect of Merleau-Ponty phenomenological understanding of expression which solves the problem of other selves. As part of the solution I have explained Merleau-Ponty’s concepts of materialism and intellectualism and the introduction of embodied subjectivity. When we understand embodied subjectivity as the constitutive aspect that refers to the totality of an individual, this enables us to understand the concept of expression both in terms of bodily gestures and also from the perspective of linguistic expressions. When we understand the meaning of expressions in this way the concept of expression thus opens us up to understand others because of the sharing aspect of language as well as the world. It thus explains from the embodied expression to the notion of bodily gestures and from the bodily expression to facial expression in particular and expression in general dismissing the idea that expressions are not the result of our mental states.

Keywords: expression; phenomenology; embodied subjectivity; bodily gesture; language

Kailashkanta Naik

Agarpara College (India)

ФИЛОСОФСКА АНТРОПОЛОГИЯ

Meaning of Life, Death and Immortality in Human Existence

Abstract. The article considers the problem of the meaning of life in ordinary, frontier and metafrontier dimensions of human being. The meaning of life in the ordinary life is biological and soulful one. The meaning of human life in the frontier being is the realization of the will to power, the will to cognition and creativity. In the harmony of the physical, mental and spiritual dimensions is the true meaning of life and its realization in the metafrontier dimension of human existence.

A person with a materialistic worldview perceives his/ her immortality in children and work. A person with an idealistic worldview insists on the immortality of the individual soul, which exists after death outside and independently of memory in it. A worldview that resolves the contradiction of materialism and idealism is personalism, where the immortality of the individual is posed.

Keywords: meaning; death; immortality; personality; worldview; ordinary; frontier; metafrontier being; metaanthropology

1)Svitlana Krylova, 2)Nazip Кhamitov

1)National Pedagogical Dragomanov University (Ukraine)

2)National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (Ukraine)

ФИЛОСОФИЯ И РЕЛИГИЯ

Между ереста и кабалата – адамитство и адамизъм в средновековна България

Резюме. Настоящата статия разглежда проявите на ритуална голота и съществуването на особен култ към Адам в средновековна България. Въз основа на съпоставителен анализ на други прояви на „адамитството“ в Северна Африка и Западна Европа през късноантичния и средновековния период е направен изводът, че българското адамитство най-вероятно се дължи на влиянието на гностико-апокрифни текстове, произхождащи от раннохристиянски неортодоксални общности. По отношение на адамизма, който определяме като култ към един небиблейски и нехристиянски Адам, е застъпена тезата, че той произхожда от еврейската общност в столицата на Второто българско царство и отразява религиозни представи, изхождащи от средновековния юдейски мистицизъм. Разпространението на „адамизма“ трябва да се отдаде на засилената пропаганда на юдейски религиозни възгледи през 50-те години на XIV век в Търново и неговите околности.

Ключови думи: адамитство; адамизъм; гностицизъм

Христо Салджиев

Тракийски университет – Стара Загора

ФИЛОСОФИЯ НА ОБРАЗОВАНИЕТО

Methodological Orientations and Educational Strategies in the Formation of the Modern Age Thinking

Abstract. The article outlines methodological guidelines for the development of thinking in education. Relevant and productive is the thinking that aims not only to explain the unknown, but also to find the unknown and the unbelievable in the known and the obvious. This is a thinking of a different order, which is first in overcoming the existing boundaries, in “combining of not combined”, i.e. different, not reduced, etc. Its vitality is possible only if it constantly changes, destroys, balancing on the brink of chaos. It is emphasized that this thinking is not carried out in a well-defined way, it moves in agendas and changes in different directions, overcoming the boundaries of outlined representations, opening new horizons of understanding of being and place in it. It is argued that the development of thinking in education aims to move from learning focused mainly on memorizing a certain amount of knowledge to self-conscious understanding of them.

Keywords: thinking; complexity; modernization; philosophy for children; knowledge; potential



1)Svetlana Hanaba, 2)Nataliia Bakhmat

1)Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy

of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (Ukraine)

2)Kamianets-Podіlskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University (Ukraine)

ПСИХОЛОГИЯ

Културна памет – „инсталирана памет“. Психология на колективната памет като инструмент за политическа власт

Резюме. Главната теза в тази статия е, че културната памет е част от политическата власт. Тази памет е „инсталирана“ памет, която е необходима за създаване на собствения образ на едно общество. Тя е достатъчен знак за институционална стабилност. Тази памет оправдава и легитимира съществуването на властовата структура. Властта се грижи за моделирането на културната памет на обществото. От тази гледна точка, културната памет не бива да се възприема просто като инструмент за обособяване и право на политическо съществуване на някакво конкретно общество. Защото става въпрос и за нещо друго, а именно – за власт, която трябва да бъде обслужвана от културната памет. Културната памет се управлява институционално и властта взима решение какво конкретно да се спомня и какво не. И какво трябва да бъде забравено. Идеологията на властта играе определяща роля в този процес. Културната памет е „инсталирана“, защото властта решава какви опорни точки в нея да вложи, за да работи тази памет в услуга на властовите структури. Самата културна памет създава особена психология у своите носители, което оказва влияние върху тяхното поведение и възприятие за света.

Ключови думи: културна памет; власт; общество; история; политика; психология; нация; идеология

Димитър Петков

Регионален исторически музей – Разград

НОВИ ЗАГЛАВИЯ

„След Бог“ – проблем(атич)ни размишления

Резюме. Предлагам мои размишления, породени от прочита на новата книга на Ричард Докинс със заглавие „След Бог. Ръководство за начинаещи“. Текстът не е рецензия на тази книга, а опит за формулиране на проблеми и търсене на техни възможни решения. Те се отнасят до оптимизма на Докинс за обяснителния потенциал на естествения отбор и неговата атеистична позиция.

Ключови думи: атеизмът на Докинс; естествен подбор; интелигентен дизайн; наука и религиозна вяра

Ангел С. Стефанов

Българска академия на науките

Review of Gunnar Skirbekk’s “Crisis and Co-responsibility. Short Political Writings”

Gunnar Skirbekk (2016). Krise og medansvar. Politiske Småskrifter

(Crisis and Co-responsibility. Short Political Writings).

Oslo: Res Publica. ISBN 978-82-8226-045-9. 272 p.

Silviya Serafimova

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

Нова книга за емпиричното психологично изследване

Стоянов, В. (2020) Емпиричното психологично изследване: количествен срещу качествен подход. Варна: СТЕНО. ISBN 978-619-241-087-2, 185 с.

Резюме. Рецензията на монографията Емпиричното психологично изследване: количествен срещу качествен подход оценява представeните от автора два алтернативни съвременни подхода за провеждане на емпирични психологични изследвания – количествения, базиран на естественонаучната методология, и качествения, който се основава на хуманистичната парадигма. Изградени върху различна философска база, те могат да бъдат противопоставяни или да се разглеждат като взаимно допълващи се изследователски подходи.

Ключови думи: алтернативен подход; психологично изследване; количествен; качествен; позитивизъм; конструктивизъм

Янчо Бакалов

Висше военноморско училище „Никола Вапцаров“