МЕТАФИЗИКА

Метафизическият генезис на онтологията

Резюме. В статията се изследва метафизическият генезис на онтологията. Дефинирани са две форми на метафизическото мислене. Първата форма е определена като догматическо метафизическо мислене. Тя съдържа субстанциална форма на съществуване, която се експлицира чрез онтична априорна семантика и поражда противоречия, които се констатират посредством езика на класическата логика. Втората форма е определена като критическо метафизическо мислене, което е безобектно и съдържа логически синтаксис, който задава a priori границите на възможната семантика на съществуването на обектите на трансценденталното съзнание. В този смисъл онтологията е релативна семантика, която следва от метафизическата критика на онтичната форма на съществуване.

Ключови думи: метафизика; онтология; трансцендентален език; критично мислене

Георги Донев

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“

Отвъд Хайдегеровата критика на метафизиката в изкуството

Резюме. Текстът представя критично фундаментални за Хайдегерова критика на естетиката положения. Коментираме не необходимо и изключително твърдения, които са експлицитно свързани с естетическото, но също общи твърдения с имплицитно отношение към изкуството. Анализът ни имплицира, че принципно скритите положения в Хайдегеровата мисъл по отношение на изкуството могат да се разкрият посредством реставрирането на метафизически анализ. Съответно заключението ни е свързано с отношението между определението за обективност, което една перспектива предоставя, и обекта, за който тя претендира, чието несъответствие Хайдегеровата мисъл илюстрира проблематично.

Ключови думи: Хайдегер; естетика; метафизика; присъствие; онтологична неопределеност

Никифор Аврамов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

ФИЛОСОФСКА АНТРОПОЛОГИЯ

Discourses’ Transformation of World Religions and Gender Inequality at the End of the XX – Beginning of the XXI Centuries

Abstract. Purpose. Explore the sociocultural reasons for the transformation of discourses of religion and gender in modern political systems. Theoretical basis. In philosophy, as in other sciences, the feminist direction emerged and took shape within the framework of liberalism as an emancipation project with the main goal of political equality. Although this path – unlike the radically separatist – is modernist, it, like a thousand years ago, forms a stable opposition with the essentialist attitudes of world religions. Within the framework of the social constructivist methodology, gender is defined as the cause and result of the interactions of power and inequality of women. As gender discourses change, systems change, but world religions today reproduce inequality, supporting traditional gender systems. Scientific novelty. At the beginning of the XXI century. Gender is less and less a component of unchanging identity and more and more a product of interactions with other people, social institutions and social structures. Thus, gender is a constantly created property of situational interaction, and not a role or a sign. The concept of gender in theology opens up a huge field for interpretation, showing a slight tendency to change, and is still identified with the transcendental and supernatural as masculine and natural and physical as feminine. Findings. The causes of gender inequality are difficult to comprehend for a strictly rational reflection environment. Women’s inequality cannot be fully reduced to a system of norms and laws. Theology associated with early Christian teachings shows particular stability in the interpretation of women as “invisible” and apolitical, taking advantage of the Old Testament ideas about the nature of women, while also offering no explanation for the “invisibility” of women in their purely private sphere.

Keywords: nature; spirituality; theology; gender order; ideology; culture

Roman Oleksenko, Karina Oleksenko

Dmytro Motornyi Tavria State Agrotechnological University (Ukraine)

Диалогични фрагменти върху темата за жертвоприношението

Резюме. Предлаганият текст се занимава с някои аспекти от темата за жертвоприношението – тема от областта на философията и социологията на религията, културната и философската антропология. Съпоставени са старозаветните и новозаветните разбирания по въпроса, като е изтъкнато значението на личностния момент като основна разделителна линия. Коментирана е известната позиция на Киркегор (и на следващия го в това отношение Лев Шестов) към библейската случка с Авраам и Исаак. Представени са възгледите на религиозния философ (и концлагерист) Александър Майер, чийто труд върху жертвоприношението (1933) е издаден впоследствие в Париж.

Ключови думи: жертвоприношение; А. Тарковски; Авраам и Исаак; Киркегор, Лев Шестов, Александър Майер

Нина Димитрова

Българска академия на науките

МОРАЛНА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

Actualization of Axiology Development: Problems, Searches, Solutions

Abstract. The article examines the concept of “value” in the context of the general planetary process of anomie at the level of local cultures and subcultures, when the possibilities of value-normative regulation of social processes are reduced to a minimum. Under these conditions, the predictive function of axiology has become particularly relevant, and the authors raise the question of the basis for the values evolution reproduction. The search to this answer involves the application of system analysis and retrospection. The study of the main axiological concepts based on the connection between objective and subjective in this perspective allows to identify the main contours of value consciousness that coincide with the dominant concepts: biological (objective-naturalistic concept), social (dialectical-materialistic concept), individual (subjective-psychological concepts) and existential (objective-transcendental and ontological ideal realistic concepts). The material summarizes the main methodological and cognitive limitations of these concepts, which are in fact natural, since they belong to specific contours of value consciousness. At the same time, a number of provisions can be considered as general ones. As a result, the authors hypothesize the possibility to develop a synthetic concept of axiology allowing predicting the development of cultural value core as an imperative of socio-cultural processes.

Keywords: values; concept; anomie; developmental biology

Lyubov’ Shabatura, Anton Yazovskikh

Tyumen Industrial University (Russia)

ЛОГИЧЕСКИ ПРЕДИЗВИКАТЕЛСТВА

Truth in Legal Norms

Abstract. The text examines the status of the truth in the legal norms, trying to answer the questions of whether they can be a subject to a truth assessment and, if such assessment is possible, how a truth value can be attributed to legal norms.

To achieve this goal, first of all, the text discusses some basic linguistic conceptions concerning the nature and truth of legal norms and subsequently, a complex approach is being proposed for attributing truth-value to legal norms. On the one hand, the latter’s being studied by the methods of deontic logic and theory of possible worlds, and on the other hand, their relation to truth is being explained by semantic anti-realism.

Keywords: Anti-Realism; Deontic logic; legal norms; possible worlds; truth conditions



Boyan Bahanov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

ФИЛОСОФИЯ НА ИЗКУСТВОТО

The ‘Selfie’ Phenomenon as a Basis for Self-identity Search. Preamble to a Philosophy of the Selfie Photography

Abstract. The topicality of the problem is connected with the fact that nowadays photography has an important role in shaping the perception of ourselves. The state-of-the-arts analysis of the work related to the study of the ‘selfie’ phenomenon has shown the necessity for a deeper philosophical understanding of this issue. Thus, the article is meant by its authors as a pilot research to a larger and long-term humanitarian plunge in the philosophy of selfie photography, directly addressing the research fields of personality philosophy and psychology, visual anthropology, culture studies, self-presentation theory, behaviorist paradigm, semiotics of photography, and aesthetics of body. The study prospects shall provide an opportunity to develop and consider important discussions concerning contrasting philosophical aspects of selfie as social and culture phenomenon.

Keywords: selfie; photography; self-knowledge; identity; virtual space; self-expression

1)Sylvia Borissova, 2)Liliana Yakovleva

1)Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

2)Siberian Federal University (Russia)

ФИЛОСОФИЯ НА ОБРАЗОВАНИЕТО

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Questions about Education and its Prospects

Abstract. The text offers an education-related reading of the state of emergency in the Bulgarian society in the conditions of a pandemic. It touches upon the reasons for regression, but also the opportunities for radical transformation of Bulgarian education and its optimization in the future. The article examines the ethical issues teachers face in a time of societal crisis when various moral dilemmas are to be resolved. The scientific text discusses new ideas in the Bulgarian educational space, such as those for home education and family-type schooling. The article’s set tasks include: (1) Pinpointing the problem of the pandemic as a typical educational problem; (2) Pointing out the educational resources related to limiting the social consequences of the pandemic; (3) Raising the question of teachers’ ethical codes in times of Pandemic as a moral corrective for their professional conduct. The research is mainly related to the language of „philosophy of education“ and its conceptual apparatus.

Keywords: pandemic; health and social crisis; education; ethical codes/ codes of conduct; educational resources; blended type of schooling; home schooling; optimization of education

1)Veska Gyuviyska, 2)Nikolay Tsankov

1)South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

2)Trakia University (Bulgaria)

Компетентностният подход и обучението по философия в училище

Резюме. Една от целите на визията на европейското пространство за образование е да насърчава развитието на компетентности като условие за постигането на пълноценно личностно, социално и професионално развитие. В статията е разгледан компетентностният подход във връзка с актуализираната Европейска референтна рамка за учене през целия живот от 22 май 2018 година и небходимостта от актуализиране на Закона за предучилищното и училищното образование в България, влязъл две години по-рано в сила от 01.08.2016 г. (ЗПУО, чл. 77, ал. 1, т. 5), и на Наредба №5 за общообразователната подготовка (чл. 3, ал. 4 и ал. 5). Тази актуализация е свързана с преподаването на философия, доколкото новоформулираната „Личностна компетентност, социална компетентност и умение за учене“ е с акцент към изграждане на личностни и социални знания, умения и нагласи, които са основна част от съдържанието на предмета философия, а според нормативната уредба всеки предмет има ясна обвързаност с конкретна ключова компетентност.

Ключови думи: компетентностен подход; ключови компетентности; преносими компетентности; личностна компетентност; социална компетентност; философия

Милена Плугарова-Райчева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“