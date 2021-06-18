ИСТОРИЯ НА ФИЛОСОФИЯТА

Wittgenstein on Other Minds

Abstract. When philosophy of mind goes into every detail in explaining about consciousness and its every aspect, the problem of other minds being its part is not spared. In such context going against the traditional way of giving justification Wittgenstein novel approach to other minds is remarkable and is close to the phenomenological understanding. The analysis of the sensation of pain as one of its important factors in solving the other minds problem is unique and it is this that proves how Wittgenstein dissolves the problem rather than giving a solution. This article focuses Wittgenstein’s two important factors: Private Language Argument and the concept of the sensation of pain in dissolving the issue. And in this I have made an attempt to show how his novelty in approaching this problem gains importance even today.

Keywords: Wittgenstein; private language; pain; other minds; expression; experience.

Dr. Kailashkanta Naik

Agarparra College (India)

СЪВРЕМЕННА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

Facets of the Hospitality Philosophy: Filotexnia

Abstract.Purpose. Considers the possibility of establishing the Hospitality Philosophy as an independent field of philosophical knowledge. Theoretical basis. Theoretical basis for this issue is the numerous philosophical researches on the topic of hospitality (anthropological, phenomenological, ethical, social-philosophical etc.) and the analysis of its essence and paradigmatic antinomy in the historical-philosophical way. Scientific novelty. The article attempts to revitalise the notion of philotechnics (φιλοτεχνία) as ‘the art of taking care of the guest’s welfare’ as a possible basic concept of contemporary philosophy of hospitality, which is able to reflect its nature most concisely, including its utilitarian and extra-utilitarian functions – not only a high service level, but also a “humane” attitude towards the guest. Findings. It has been summarized that modern hospitality as a specific human activity needs its own philosophy, which would comprehensively analyze the concept, study the facets and forms of its manifestations, define the worldview paradigm, form a methodology and be able to lead to an understanding of the goals of hospitality, to orient modern hospitality models to achieve certain and clear quality indicators while respecting historically verified value constants.

Keywords: hospitality; philosophy of hospitality; philotechnics (φιλοτεχνία)

Dr. Yevhenii Bortnykov, Assoc. Prof.1), Prof. Roman Oleksenko, DSc.2),

Dr. Inna Chuieva, Assoc. Prof.1), Dr. Olena Konoh, Assoc. Prof.1), Andriy Konoh1)

1)Zaporizhzhia National University (Ukraine)

2)Dmytro Motornyi Tavria State Agrotechnological University (Ukraine)

МОРАЛНА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

Embodied Rationality as a Mode of the Visibility of Ethics (To the Question of the Toolkit of Constructivism)

Abstract. Emphasizing a keen interest in the corporeal/bodily in its dynamics and its cognitive characteristics, the authors show that the appeal to the corporeal as a cognitive option changes the understanding and perception of such traditional phenomena as the world, reality, space, things. The proposition that the subject constructs the world, and our bodily experience is determined by the word and constructed by discursive contexts, looks incomplete: its limited nature requires some additions. The authors underline that the study of human sensual cognitive capabilities and the analysis of the cognitive map of the bodily forces us to pay attention to embodied rationality. Addressing it allows us to overcome constructivism, focused exclusively on the discourse of the word, because our intelligence was also shaped in accordance with the form of body action.

The authors turned to the problem of mode the visibility of ethics and posed a provocative question as follows: can the cognitive abilities of the bodily act as a basis for ‘construction the morality’ and occupy n equal position with verbal discourse? To solve this problem, the authors analyzed relevant scientific findings and their influence on the nature of the development of constructivist epistemology, studied the debate on the issue of ethics taking place among the representatives of constructivism, and, in particular, analyzed discussions on tools of the constructivism. At present, all ideas and works of constructivism must take into account bodily rationality as their obligatory component (in its general instrumental and methodological basis), and bodily rationality can serve as the basis for “constructing morality.”

Keywords: body; embodied rationality; ethics; constructivism; epistemology

Prof. Dr. Olga Dolska, Viktoria Lobas

National Technical University “Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute” (Ukraine)

ФИЛОСОФИЯ НА НАУКАТА

Основанията на науката в изследванията на руския учен Вячеслав

Семьонович Стьопин

Резюме. Във фокуса на статията е философско-методологическа рефлексия на В.С. Стьопин върху три главни компонента на основанията на науката: идеали и норми на научните изследвания, научната картина на света и философските основания на науките. Всеки един от тях има, на свой ред, доста­тъчно сложна вътрешна структура. Затова задачата на статията не се свежда до развитието на схващанията за посочените три „блока“ ос­нования, което е задълбочено постигнато от редица автори, включи­телно и от Стьопин, а главно доколко тези основания изразяват важ­ни ценностни и целеви нагласи и измерения на науката.

Ключови думи: предпоставка; база; идеали и норми на научно изследване; научна картина на света; ценностни модели; социокултурни условия

доц. д-р Николета Михалева

Икономически университет – Варна

ФИЛОСОФСКА АНТРОПОЛОГИЯ

Артефакти 1. Дефиниция

Резюме. В тази статия на базата на казуси на философска и научна употреба се разработва дефиниция на артефакт: антропогенна абиотична виртуална или реална форма със значение и/или функция. Дефиницията се полага в нова дименсия за анализ на артефактите: реално – виртуално. Тя замества класическата опозиция материално – идеално като по-добре дефинирана и по-адекватно работеща в научното описание и обяснение на артефактите. В сферата на виртуалното се включват не само дигиталните симулации, а всички знакови форми.

Ключови думи: артефакт; биофакт; значение; функция; култура; реално – виртуално

проф. д.ф.н. Сергей Герджиков

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

ФИЛОСОФИЯ И РЕЛИГИЯ

Сотириологията на православната аскетическа традиция в Древната църква и днес въз основа на словата на св. Доротей Газски (+560) и св. Порфирий Кавсокаливит (+1991)

Резюме. Текстът има за цел да изследва сотириологичността на аскетическите възгледи на двама от най-забележителните отци аскети. На базата на съпоставителен (сравнителен) анализ се проследяват общите моменти в съчиненията им, както и техните разлики, които очертават развитието на аскетическата традиция от древността до днес. Авва Доротей предава аскетическия опит на Египетските подвижници през VI век, сърцевината на който е духовната борба, отсичането на страстите и придобиването на добродетели. В основата на християнския подвиг св. Порфирий поставя любовта към Бога, която преобразява страстите, преобръща злото и обожва човека, като фокусът е поставен не върху борбата със страстите, а върху Христос и общуването с Него. Тайнствата, молитвата, богослужението довеждат човек да богохваление и богосъзерцание. В словата на св. Порфирий Кавсокаливит е по-ясно изразена корелацията между сотириологията и еклезиологията.

Ключови думи: аскеза; подвиг; сотириология; еклезиология; духовна борба; съзерцание; авва Доротей; Порфирий Кавсокаливит

Свещ. доц. д-р Стоян Чиликов

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

ПОЛИТИЧЕСКА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

Култура и политики на паметта в Германия – предпоставки и критика

Резюме. Текстът анализира съвременния дебат за културата и политиките на памет в Германия, които във висока степен имат и общоевропейска валидност. Те се основават на политическия консенсус, че паметта за извършените в миналото колективни престъпления, в частност за Холокоста, и почитта към жертвите са базисно условие за опазване на човешките права. Във втората част на статията се разглеждат различни критически позиции към концепцията и практиката на културата на паметта, респ. политиките на памет в Германия.

Ключови думи: политики на памет; култура на паметта; Германия; Холокост

Гл. ас. д-р Даниела Дечева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

ПСИХОЛОГИЯ

Comparison of Interests and Special Abilities of Left- and Right-handers

Abstract. Cerebral lateralization is associated with differences in brain organization and handedness is seen as its main marker. In order to verify the hypothesis that differences in brain organization tend to be associated with different patterns of interests and abilities, 379 normal left-handed subjects (221 women, aged 18 – 72 years) and 366 normal right-handed subjects (256 women, aged 18 – 72 years) were interviewed about their interests and special abilities. The following interests and special abilities were studied: singing, playing an instrument, dancing, painting, acting, foreign language skills, sports skills, and writing poetry.The results in the left-handers group showed that there is a significantly higher percentage of subjects with a pronounced interest in playing an instrument. In the group of right-handers, the study demonstrated a significantly higher percentage of subjects specifically interested in learning foreign languages. With respect to the abilities, a significantly higher incidence of participants with vocal, instrumental, sports, and foreign language skills was found in the left-handers’ group. Differences in functional cerebral organization between left- and right-handers were suggested as possible explanation for the relationship of handedness with special abilities.

Keywords: handedness; interests; musical abilities; foreign language skills; sports skills; cerebral lateralization

Ivanka Asenova

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

НОВИ ЗАГЛАВИЯ

„За всяко следващо поколение проблемът с образованието е нов“ (Уайтхед)

Vesselin Petrov (2020). Elements of Contemporary Process Philosophical Theory of Education and Learning. Les Éditions Chromatika: Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgique, ISBN 978-2-930517-70-4

Резюме. Отзивът е за новото изследване на проф. Веселин Петров, което е посветено на приложението на философските идеи на А. Уайтхед в образованието и обучението. За англо-американския мислител това е област, която има съществено значение за развитието на цивилизацията и поради това посвещава десетки разработки на тази тема.

Ключови думи: традиции; образование; обучение; равенство; свобода; изкуствен интелект; обратна връзка

Проф. д.ф.н. Димитър Цацов

Великотърновски университет „Св.св. Кирил и Методий“